“Are You Smarter Than Kara?”: Your chance to win tickets to The Outsiders!

The Outsiders

This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” around 6:25a, you could win a pair of tickets to Broadway in Atlanta’s The Outsiders at the Fox Theatre on November 25.

Tickets on sale now at BroadwayInAtlanta.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/10/25-11/14/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Broadway in Atlanta’s “The Outsiders” at the Fox Theatre on November 25. (ARV: $100.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

