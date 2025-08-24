“Are You Smarter Than Kara?”: Your chance to win tickets to Monster Jam!

MONSTER JAM

This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” around 6:30a, get three of the five trivia questions correct and you could win four tickets to Monster Jam at Gas South Arena on September 6. Beat Kara and you will also win $100!

Get ready to cheer, scream, and be amazed as massive Monster Jam trucks and world champion drivers take over Duluth for a weekend packed with high-flying action and jaw-dropping stunts.

Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com!

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 08/25/25-08/29/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to Monster Jam on at Gas South Arena on September 6. (ARV: Minimum of $140.00 based on seat location and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

