“Are You Smarter Than Kara?”: Your chance to win tickets to MJ The Musical!

This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” around 7:15a get three of the five trivia questions correct and you could win two tickets to Broadway in Atlanta’s MJ The Musical at the Fox Theatre on January 27. Beat Kara and you will also win $100!

Following a sold-out Atlanta premiere, the multiple Tony Award®-winning musical MJ is making a victorious return to the Fox Theatre. MJ goes beyond Michael Jackson’s singular moves and signature sound, offering a rare glimpse at the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Don’t miss your chance to experience the show that’s electrifying crowds.

Performing at the Fox Theatre January 27-February 1.

Tickets on sale at BroadwayInAtlanta.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 01/12/26-01/16/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Broadway in Atlanta’s “MJ The Musical” at the Fox Theatre on January 27. (ARV: Minimum of $98.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

