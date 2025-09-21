“Are You Smarter Than Kara?”: Your chance to win tickets to mgk (formerly Machine Gun Kelly)

mgk

This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” around 7:25a, get three of the five trivia questions correct and you could win a pair of tickets to mgk (formerly Machine Gun Kelly) on Friday, May 29, 2026 at Lakewood Amphitheatre. Beat Kara and you will also win $100!

TICKETS ON SALE THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 AT NOON AT TICKETMASTER.COM

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 09/22/25-09/26/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to mgk (formerly Machine Gun Kelly) on Friday, May 29, 2026 at Lakewood Amphitheatre. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group