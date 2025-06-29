“Are You Smarter Than Kara?”: Your chance to win tickets to Maroon 5

Maroon 5 Press Photo

This Monday through Thursday when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” around 7:30a, get three of the five trivia questions correct and you could win two tickets to Maroon 5 LOVE IS LIKE Tour at State Farm Arena on November 11. Beat Kara and you will also win $100!

Have a Girls Night out with B98.5’s Abby Jessen and Kara to see Maroon 5!

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/30/25-07/03/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Maroon 5 LOVE IS LIKE Tour at State Farm Arena on November 11. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

