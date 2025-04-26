Are You Smarter Than Kara?: Your chance to win tickets to Maren Morris

Maren Morris

This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” around 7:30a, you could win a pair of tickets to Maren Morris: The Dreamsicle Tour at the Tabernacle on September 26!

Tickets on sale Friday at 10am at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/28/25-05/02/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. FIVE (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Maren Morris: The Dreamsicle Tour at the Tabernacle on September 26. (ARV: $100.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

