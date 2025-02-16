Are You Smarter Than Kara?: Your chance to win tickets to The Lumineers

THE LUMINEERS

This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” around 7:30a, you could win a pair of tickets to The Lumineers at State Farm Arena on October 4, 2025!

Tickets on sale Fri, February 21st at 10am at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2/17/25-2/21/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to The Lumineers at State Farm Arena on October 4, 2025. (ARV: $100.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group