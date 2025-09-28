“Are You Smarter Than Kara?”: Your chance to win tickets to Kimberly Akimbo!

Kimberly Akimbo

This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” around 6:25a, you could win a pair of tickets to Broadway in Atlanta’s Kimberly Akimbo at the Fox Theatre on October 14.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO is the winner of five 2023 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL! Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. In this “howlingly funny heartbreaker of a show” (The New Yorker), Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush...and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

