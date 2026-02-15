“Are You Smarter Than Kara?”: Your chance to win tickets to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child!

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” around 7:15a get three of the five trivia questions correct and you could win two tickets to Broadway in Atlanta’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Fox Theatre on March 3. Beat Kara and you will also win $100!

Broadway’s spellbinding spectacular HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD is coming to the Fox Theatre February 28 – March 15. Join the next adventure and experience the wizarding world like never before at this record-breaking hit and winner of six Tony Awards including Best Play. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage.

Tickets on sale at BroadwayInAtlanta.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 02/16/26-02/20/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Broadway in Atlanta’s “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” at the Fox Theatre on March 3. (ARV: Minimum of $98.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

