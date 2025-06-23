“Are you Smarter Than Kara?”: Your chance to win tickets to Gracie’s Corner

Gracie's Corner

This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” around 7:30a, get three of the five trivia questions correct and you could win four tickets to Gracie’s Corner Live at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on August 9. Beat Kara and you will also win $100!

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/24/25-06/27/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) of tickets to Gracie’s Corner Live at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on August 9. (ARV: Minimum of $278.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group