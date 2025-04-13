Are You Smarter Than Kara?: Your chance to win tickets to The Georgia Renaissance Festival

Georgia Renaissance Festival

This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” around 7:30a, you could win four tickets to The Georgia Renaissance Festival, happening weekends now through June 1 in Fairburn.

Tickets on sale now at GARenFest.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/14/25-04/18/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to The Georgia Renaissance Festival, happening weekends now through June 1 in Fairburn. (ARV: $120.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

