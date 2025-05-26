“Are You Smarter Than Kara?” Your chance to win tickets to Gabby’s Dollhouse Live!

Gabby's Dollhouse

Tuesday through Friday this week, when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” around 6:30am, you could win four tickets to Gabby’s Dollhouse Live! on November 21 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/27/25-05/30/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to Gabby’s Dollhouse Live! on November 21 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. (ARV: Minimum of $96.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

