“Are You Smarter Than Kara?”: Your chance to win tickets to Disney’s Worlds Collide Concert Tour!

Disney's Worlds Collide Concert Tour

This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” around 6:25a get three of the five trivia questions correct and you could win four tickets to Disney’s Worlds Collide Concert Tour at State Farm Arena on November 30. Beat Kara and you will also win $100!

Tickets on sale at WorldsCollideTour.com on Friday, March 27 at 10am

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 03/23/26-03/27/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to Disney’s Worlds Collide Concert Tour at State Farm Arena on November 30. (ARV: $100.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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