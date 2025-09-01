“Are You Smarter Than Kara?”: Your chance to win tickets to Disney On Ice: Jump In!

Disney on Ice 2025

This Tuesday through Friday when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” around 6:25a, get three of the five trivia questions correct and you could win four tickets to Disney on Ice: Jump In! at the Gas South Arena on September 26. Beat Kara and you will also win $100!

Embark on the magical adventure with Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy as they use the Magical Mouse Pad to journey into the heart of these unforgettable Disney tales. Navigate the thrilling high seas of Moana 2, the vibrant world of Inside Out 2, and more as Disney On Ice brings new characters from these mega motion picture hits to the ice for the first time.

Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 09/02/25-09/05/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. FOUR (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to Disney on Ice: Jump In! at the Gas South Arena on September 26. (ARV: $162.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

