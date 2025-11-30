“Are You Smarter Than Kara?”: Your chance to win tickets to Derek Hough!

Derek Hough

This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” around 7:15a, get three of the five trivia questions correct and you could win a pair of tickets to Derek Hough - Symphony of Dance: Encore Tour at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on August 8, 2026!

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 12/01/25-12/05/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Derek Hough - Symphony of Dance: Encore Tour at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on August 8, 2026. (ARV: $128.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group