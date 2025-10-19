“Are You Smarter Than Kara?”: Your chance to win tickets to Dancing with the Stars: Live!

Dancing with the Stars: Live!

This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” around 7:25a, get three of the five trivia questions correct and you could win a pair of tickets to Dancing with the Stars: Live! at the Fox Theatre on March 31, 2026. Beat Kara and you will also win $100!

Tickets on sale at FoxTheatre.org

Straight from Hollywood, See Dancing with the Stars, Live at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta on March 31st!See the glitz, glam, and breathtaking performances of America’s favorite dance show in a city near you with this ALL-NEW SHOW starring your favorite pros Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Britt Stewart, Daniella Karagach, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa, Jenna Johnson, Pasha Pashkov, Val Chmerkovskiy, Hailey Bills, and special guests to be announced! Experience the excitement, athleticism, and the artistry of the ballroom, live, up-close and personal…for an unforgettable night that you won’t want to miss!

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/20/25-10/24/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Dancing with the Stars: Live! at the Fox Theatre on March 31, 2026. (ARV: Minimum of $155.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

