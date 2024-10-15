“Are You Smarter Than Kara?” Your chance to win tickets to A Conversation With Larry David

A Conversation With Larry David

This week (Wednesday-Friday) play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” and you could win a pair of tickets to A Conversation With Larry David at The Fox Theatre on October 24.

Joined by a moderator, the event A Conversation With Larry David will include an informal discussion about his time on Seinfeld, Curb, and everything in between.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/16/2024-10/18/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Three (3) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to A CONVERSATION WITH LARRY DAVID” AT THE FOX THEATRE ON OCTOBER 24, 2024. (Minimum ARV: $179.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.