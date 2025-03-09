“Are You Smarter Than Kara?”: Your chance to win tickets to Ben Schwartz & Friends

Ben Schwartz & Friends

This week (Monday-Thursday) when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” around 6:30a you could win two tickets to Ben Schwartz & Friends at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, March 15!

Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Ben can be seen starring in the recent Universal Pictures’ horror comedy RENFIELD, released in April of this year. You can also catch him starring opposite Kevin Hart and John Cena in DIE HART 2: DIE HARTER, the second season of Roku’s hit action comedy. Ben has leading roles in Lord & Miller’s AppleTV+ miniseries THE AFTERPARTY, as well as the second season of Greg Daniels and Steve Carell’s Netflix series SPACE FORCE, in which he stars opposite stars Carell and John Malkovich. Ben is also the voice of SONIC THE HEDGEHOG in both the original and sequel films for Paramount.

Previous credits include the Disney feature FLORA AND ULYSSES, based on the popular novel, the indie feature STANDING UP, FALLING DOWN for which Ben received rave reviews for his lead performance opposite Billy Crystal; NIGHT SCHOOL opposite Kevin Hart for Universal; HAPPY ANNIVERSARY, written and directed by Jared Stern for Netflix; THIS IS WHERE I LEAVE YOU directed by Shawn Levy, and many others.

Ben starred opposite Don Cheadle & Kristen Bell in the Showtime comedy series HOUSE OF LIES and acted alongside Amy Poehler, Chris Pratt, and Aziz Ansari as Jean Ralphio on PARKS & RECREATION. He co-created and stars in three improv specials on Netflix entitled MIDDLEDITCH & SCHWARTZ and has lent his voice to various animated shows such as Ducktales and Rise of the TMNT. As a writer, Ben has published four books and written television shows and movies for many major studios.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/10/25- 3/13/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Ben Schwartz & Friends at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, March 15, 2025. (ARV: Minimum of $80.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

