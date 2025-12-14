“Are You Smarter Than Kara?”: Your chance to win tickets to Avatar: Fire and Ash!

Avatar Fire and Ash

This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” around 7:15a, get three of the five trivia questions correct and you could win a pair of Fandango tickets to Avatar: Fire and Ash at participating theaters, courtesy of 20th Century Studios.

Rated PG-13. In theaters December 19th.

Official Website

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 12/15/25-12/19/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) Fandango tickets to Avatar: Fire and Ash at participating theaters. (ARV: Minimum of $40.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group