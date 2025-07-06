“Are You Smarter Than Kara?”: Your chance to win tickets to the 2025 Premier League Summer Series!

2025 Premier League

This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” around 6:30a, get three of the five trivia questions correct and you could win FOUR tickets to the 2025 Premier League Summer Series at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 3. Beat Kara and you will also win $100!

See Manchester United vs. Everton and West Ham United vs. Bournemouth, all on Sunday, August third, starting 2pm

Atlanta, don’t miss the finale of the Premier League Summer Series—right here at Mercedes-Benz Stadium! Be there when the trophy is lifted and the summer ends with a bang. Sunday. August 3rd. Mercedes Benz Stadium. Two matches. One ticket.

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 07/07/25-07/11/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to the 2025 Premier League Summer Series at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 3, 2025. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group