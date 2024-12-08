Are You Smarter Than Kara?: Your chance to win passes to Magic of Lights

Magic of Lights (Amanda Gill)

This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” around 6:30a you could win a car pass for Magic of Lights... a family-friendly drive-through holiday lights festival with a tremendous amount of twinkling and magical light displays to celebrate our grandest holiday!

Where: Dixie Speedway

When: November 22 – January 4th

How much: Tickets starting at $23.50

● Magic of Lights is a drive-through experience designed for you to enjoy the lights and displays from the comfort of your car.

● Magic of Lights will feature displays this year such as: the 32 foot tall animated Mattel’s Barbie, Prehistoric Christmas featuring life sized dinosaurs celebrating the season, Big Foot Monster Trucks, Winter Wonderland, as well as Magic of Lights favorites including the 12 Days of Christmas, Toyland and the 200 foot long Enchanting Tunnel of Lights.

● Over a million lights sparkle along the Magic of Lights route.

● Magic of Lights is a happy holiday experience for people of all ages - families, couples, friends, social and work groups!

For more information, visit www.magicoflights.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 12/9/24-12/13/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: One (1) car pass for Magic of Lights at Dixie Speedway. (ARV: $23.50) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group