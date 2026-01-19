“Are You Smarter Than Kara?”: Your chance to win a gift card to Siena!

Siena

This Tuesday-Friday, when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” around 6:25a, get three of the five trivia questions correct and you could win a $200 gift card to Siena, the new “Meditalian” fusion restaurant now open in Alpharetta!

Diners do not need their passports, but their taste buds will think they’ve been transported thanks to the opening of Siena, a “Meditalian” fusion restaurant that has taken over the former home of Gormania and Seven Seas Mediterranean Café in Alpharetta.

Siena, a chef-driven restaurant, offers guests imaginative cuisine presented through both tapa-style small plates and full entrées. A carefully curated craft cocktail program is also be available for guests to enjoy.

Book your reservation at SienaATL.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 01/20/26-01/23/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: One (1) $200 gift card to Siena. (ARV: $200.00). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

