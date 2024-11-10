Are You Smarter Than Kara?: Your chance to win a $100 Gift Card to Burtons Grill & Bar

Burtons Grill & Bar

This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” around 7:30a you could win a $100 Gift Card to Burtons Grill & Bar, NOW OPEN daily in Buckhead at the old Disco Kroger Plaza.

Everything is made from scratch with wholesome premium ingredients. Check out their wide-ranging All Day Menu offers boldly-crafted American classics. You have to try the Crab-Crusted Haddock, Harvest Bowl, Mediterranean Chicken Risotto, signature Maxx Burger piled high with onion strings and all the fixings or the, lobster roll stuffed with fresh knuckle, claw and tail meat

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/11/24-11/15/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: $100 Gift Card to Burtons Grill & Bar. (ARV: $100.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group