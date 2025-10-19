“Are You Smarter Than Kara?”: You could win tickets to The Georgia Renaissance Festival Fall Fling!

GA Ren Fest Fall Fling

This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” around 6:25a, get three of the five trivia questions correct and you could win four tickets to The Georgia Renaissance Festival’s Fall Fling, open every weekend November 1 through December 6 in Fairburn, GA.

Tickets on sale now at GARenFest.com

This November, step into the legendary Greenwood as the Village of Nottingham comes alive after dark for the Georgia Renaissance Festival’s Fall Fling!

For six enchanted Saturdays—and a special post-Thanksgiving Friday, November 28—the clash of outlaws and lawmen fills the night. From 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM, feast on hearty fare, shop for rare treasures, and revel under glowing lights while music and merriment spill from six stages.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/20/25-10/24/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to The Georgia Renaissance Festival’s Fall Fling, open every weekend November 1 through December 6 in Fairburn, GA. (ARV: $150.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

