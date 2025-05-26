“Are You Smarter Than Kara?” Win tickets to Shakira - Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour

Shakira 2025

Tuesday through Friday this week, when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” around 7:30am, you could win a pair of tickets to Shakira - Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour on June 2 at State Farm Arena.

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/27/25-05/30/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Shakira - Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour on June 2 at State Farm Arena. (ARV: Minimum of $160.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group