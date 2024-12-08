Are You Smarter Than Kara?: Win tickets to Indigo Girls and Melissa Etheridge: Yes We Are Tour

Indigo Girls and Melissa Etheridge Yes We Are Tour

This week when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” around 7:30a you could win a pair of tickets to Indigo Girls and Melissa Etheridge: Yes We Are Tour on Friday, September 26 at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park!

Tickets on sale Thursday, December 12 at 10am at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 12/9/24-12/13/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to tickets to Indigo Girls and Melissa Etheridge: Yes We Are Tour on Friday, September 26 at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park. (ARV: $100) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

