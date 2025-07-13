“Are You Smarter Than Kara?”: Win tickets to The Fox Theatre Film Series “The Sound of Music”

The Sound of Music Sing Along

This Monday and Tuesday when you play “Are You Smarter Than Kara?” around 6:30 and 7:30a, get three of the five trivia questions correct and you could win four tickets to the Coca-Cola Film Series screening of The Sound of Music Sing-A-Long at The Fox Theatre on July 27. Beat Kara and you will also win $100!

Tickets on sale at FoxTheatre.org

For one night only, the Fox Theatre comes alive for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music Sing-A-Long as part of the Coca Cola Film Series. On July 27, don a clever and appropriate costume and sing along with friends old and new to the Oscar-winning family favorite, shown on the Fox Theatre’s big screen. Before the show, we’ll be joined by Variety – the Children’s Charity of Georgia, who will be presenting an accessible bike to a local child. It’s sure to be a marvelous time for all!

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 07/14/25-07/15/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to the Coca-Cola Film Series screening of The Sound of Music Sing-A-Long at The Fox Theatre on July 27. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

