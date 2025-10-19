Abby Jessen has your chance to win a trip to the Children’s Museum of Atlanta!

Children's Museum of Atlanta

This week on B98.5, tune in to Abby Jessen at 11a to hear that day’s secret song. Then when you hear the song, be called 25 and you could win a family four pack of tickets to the Children’s Museum of Atlanta. Friday’s lucky winner will even receive a Family Annual Membership!

Plan your visit or become a member now at ChildrensMuseumAtlanta.org

Experience year-round family fun at Children’s Museum of Atlanta when you become a member today! Enjoy unlimited free general admission, engaging hands-on activities, interactive exhibits, discounts on guest tickets, parties, and more. Join today!

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/20/25-10/24/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement, 10/20/25-10/23/25. Odds vary. Prize: A family four (4) pack of tickets to the Children’s Museum of Atlanta. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seat location and availability). One (1) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement, 10/24/25. Odds vary. Prize: A Family Annual Membership to the Children’s Museum of Atlanta. (ARV: Minimum of $169.00 based on seat location and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group