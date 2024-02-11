Abby Jessen Has Your Chance to Win Trilogy Tour Tickets!

Trilogy Tour

Looking for a last minute Valentine’s Day gift? Listen to Abby Jessen for the “At Work Perk” this week for your chance to win four tickets to see the Trilogy Tour with performances by Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin on March 3, 2024 at State Farm Arena!

Contest Line: 404-897-0985

Get tickets at Ticketmaster.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2/12/24 - 2/15/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) tickets to Trilogy Tour on March 3, 2024 at State Farm Arena. (Minimum ARV: $200.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.