Abby Jessen Has Your Chance to Win Trilogy Tour Tickets!

Listen to Abby Jessen for the “At Work Perk” (Tuesday - Friday) this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see the Trilogy Tour with performances by Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin on March 3, 2024 at State Farm Arena!

Contest Line: 404-897-0985

Get tickets at Ticketmaster.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 1/3/24 - 1/5/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) tickets to Trilogy Tour on March 3, 2024 at State Farm Arena. (Minimum ARV: $179.50 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.