Abby Jessen Has Your Chance to Win Tina & Amy Tickets!

Listen to Abby Jessen for the “At Work Perk” this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Tina Fey & Amy Poehler for the “Restless Leg Tour” on January 20, 2023 at the Fox Theatre!

Join Amy Poehler and Tina Fey to celebrate their thirty years of friendship with an evening of jokes, stories, and conversational entertainment. “If this tour goes right, we can finally end this friendship!” - Amy and Tina

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

Tickets available at FoxTheatre.org.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 1/8/24 - 1/12/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Tina Fey & Amy Poehler on January 20, 2024 at The Fox Theatre. at 8pm (ARV: Minimum of $167.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.


