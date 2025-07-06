Abby Jessen has your chance to win tickets to Yo Gabba Gabba!

Yo Gabba Gabba

Listen to Abby Jessen this week between 10a and 3p for your chance to win four tickets to Yo Gabba Gabba Live! at The Eastern on August 24.

Tickets on sale at AXS.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 07/07/25-07/11/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to Yo Gabba Gabba Live! at The Eastern on August 24. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group