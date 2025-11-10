Abby Jessen has your chance to win tickets to WICKED: FOR GOOD

WICKED: FOR GOOD L to R: Ariana Grande is Glinda and Cynthia Erivo is Elphaba in WICKED FOR GOOD, directed by Jon M. Chu. (Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures)

This Thanksgiving, Universal Pictures proudly presents the magical event of the year. WICKED: FOR GOOD.

And you can see it first! This week, listen to Abby Jessen for your chance to win a pair of passes to the advance screening of WICKED: FOR GOOD. It’s happening on Tuesday, November ​18 at 7:00 PM at Regal Atlantic Station.

Witness the epic conclusion November 21

RATED PG.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/10/25-11/14/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to Gabby’s Dollhouse Live! on November 21 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. (ARV: Minimum of $96.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

