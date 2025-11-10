Abby Jessen has your chance to win tickets to WICKED: FOR GOOD

WICKED: FOR GOOD L to R: Ariana Grande is Glinda and Cynthia Erivo is Elphaba in WICKED FOR GOOD, directed by Jon M. Chu. (Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures)

This Thanksgiving, Universal Pictures proudly presents the magical event of the year. WICKED: FOR GOOD.

And you can see it first! This week, listen to Abby Jessen for your chance to win a pair of passes to the advance screening of WICKED: FOR GOOD. It’s happening on Tuesday, November ​18 at 7:00 PM at Regal Atlantic Station.

Witness the epic conclusion November 21

RATED PG.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/10/25-11/14/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to Gabby’s Dollhouse Live! on November 21 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. (ARV: Minimum of $96.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group

On AirB98.5 FM - 90s, 2K & TODAY Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!