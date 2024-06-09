Abby Jessen has your chance to win tickets to Vitamin String Quartet!

vitamin string quartet

Missing Taylor? Loving Bridgerton? Abby Jessen is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to Vitamin String Quartet: The Music of Taylor Swift, Bridgerton & Beyond on February 5 at Atlanta Symphony Orchestra!

Tickets are on sale now at TicketMaster.com.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 6/10/24 - 6/14/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: two (2) tickets to Vitamin String Quartet on February 5 at Atlanta Symphony Hall. (ARV: Minimum of $79.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.