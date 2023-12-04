Abby Jessen has Your Chance to Win Tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra!

Abby Jessen has you covered with the “At Work Perk”! Listen this week (Monday-Thursday) at about 11:30a and you could pair of tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More on December 10, 2023 at Gas South Arena at 2pm.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Get tickets at Ticketmaster.com.

$1 from every ticket sold to the 2pm show will go to Susan G. Komen!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 12/4/23 - 12/7/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra on December 10, 2023 at Gas South Arena. (Minimum ARV: $78.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!