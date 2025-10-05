Abby Jessen has your chance to win tickets to Stan Society Presents The Showgirl Tour

The Showgirl Tour

It’s time to live your showgirl fantasy! This week on B98.5, tune in to Abby Jessen at 11a to hear that day’s secret song. Then when you hear the song, be called 25 and you could win two tickets to Stan Society Presents The Taylor Swift Tour, The Life of a Showgirl at The Buckhead Theatre on October 17

We’re pulling out all the glitz & glamour for this one… playing every TS12 track…mixing in Taylor’s sparkliest glitter gel pen songs… photos…dancing on stage.. and more!

Tickets on sale at Ticketsmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/06/25-10/10/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Stan Society Presents The Taylor Swift Tour, The Life of a Showgirl at The Buckhead Theatre on October 17, 2025. (ARV: $44.00). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

