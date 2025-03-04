Abby Jessen has your chance to win tickets to Post Malone’s Travelin’ Tailgate!

Post Malone’s Travelin’ Tailgate

Post Malone’s Travelin’ Tailgate is stopping at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on May 11 before his BIG ASS show! Carnival Games, Food, Live Music, Tailgate Exclusive Merch, Beer, and more.

Listen to Abby Jessen this week from 10a-3p for your chance to win two passes to the Post Malone BIG ASS VIP TAILGATE PASS and two tickets to his concert on May 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Go to postmalone.com to learn more about the tailgate party!

The VIP Package cannot be purchased, the only way in is to win!! It includes:

• Skip the line to PM’s Travelin’ Tailgate for you + 1 guest

• Food ticket for two (2) provided by Cane’s*

• Two (2) drink tickets provided by Bud Light*

• Must be 21 or will receive tickets for non-alcoholic beverages

• BIG ASS Photobooth opportunity

• One (1) Exclusive Post Malone ‘BIG RIG’ Comic Book (before available to the public)

• Automatically entered to win a chrome Harley Davidson

• Designated check-in

• On-site VIP host

*No artist participation included in package.

The tailgate event is free, open to the public. Visit PostMalone.com for additional information on the event, and ‘Sign-Up’ for more event information (below the event flyer on the landing page).

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/4/25-3/7/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: two passes to the Post Malone BIG ASS VIP TAILGATE PASS and two tickets to his concert on May 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (ARV: Minimum of $140.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

