Abby Jessen has your chance to win tickets to Post Malone’s Travelin’ Tailgate!

Post Malone’s Travelin’ Tailgate is stopping at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on May 11 before his BIG ASS show! Carnival Games, Food, Live Music, Tailgate Exclusive Merch, Beer, and more.
Listen to Abby Jessen this week from 10a-3p for your chance to win two passes to the Post Malone BIG ASS VIP TAILGATE PASS and two tickets to his concert on May 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Go to postmalone.com to learn more about the tailgate party!
The VIP Package cannot be purchased, the only way in is to win!! It includes:
• Skip the line to PM’s Travelin’ Tailgate for you + 1 guest
• Food ticket for two (2) provided by Cane’s*
• Two (2) drink tickets provided by Bud Light*
• Must be 21 or will receive tickets for non-alcoholic beverages
• BIG ASS Photobooth opportunity
• One (1) Exclusive Post Malone ‘BIG RIG’ Comic Book (before available to the public)
• Automatically entered to win a chrome Harley Davidson
• Designated check-in
• On-site VIP host
*No artist participation included in package.
The tailgate event is free, open to the public. Visit PostMalone.com for additional information on the event, and ‘Sign-Up’ for more event information (below the event flyer on the landing page).
Contest Line: 404-741-0985
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/4/25-3/7/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: two passes to the Post Malone BIG ASS VIP TAILGATE PASS and two tickets to his concert on May 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (ARV: Minimum of $140.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.
©2021 Cox Media Group