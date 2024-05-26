Abby Jessen has your chance to win tickets to Niall Horan!

Niall Horan

Are you ready for a night of laughs? Listen for the “At Work Perk” middays at about 11:30a (Monday - Thursday) for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the newly announced stop on Niall Horan’s “The Show” on June 1, 2024 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre!

Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 5/27/24 - 5/30/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: two (2) tickets to Niall Horan on June 1 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.