Abby Jessen has your chance to win tickets to Niall Horan!

Niall Horan

Are you ready for a night of laughs? Listen for the “At Work Perk” middays at about 11:30a (Monday - Thursday) for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the newly announced stop on Niall Horan’s “The Show” on June 1, 2024 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre!

Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 5/27/24 - 5/30/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: two (2) tickets to Niall Horan on June 1 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!