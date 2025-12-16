Abby Jessen has your chance to win tickets to Josh Groban with special guest Jennifer Hudson

Josh Groban with special guest Jennifer Hudson

This week on B98.5, tune in to Abby Jessen and you could win two tickets to Josh Groban with special guest Jennifer Hudson at Gas South Arena on June 17!

Tickets on sale Friday at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 12/17/25-12/19/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Three (3) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Josh Groban with special guest Jennifer Hudson at Gas South Arena on June 17, 2026. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group