Abby Jessen has your chance to win tickets to Jonas Brothers

JONAS BROTHERS

Listen to Abby Jessen this week from 10a-3p for your chance to win two tickets to Jonas Brothers “Living The Dream Tour” on October 28 at State Farm Arena.

Tickets on sale on Friday, March 28 at 10am at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/24/25-3/28/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to Jonas Brothers “Living The Dream Tour” on October 28 at State Farm Arena WITH B98.5’s Abby Jessen. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group