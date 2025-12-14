Abby Jessen has your chance to win tickets to The Holiday in Concert!

The Holiday in Concert

This week on B98.5, tune in to Abby Jessen at 11a to hear that day’s secret song. Then when you hear the secret song, be caller 25 and you could win four tickets to The Holiday in Concert at Atlanta Symphony Hall, performing December 27 & 28.

Tickets on sale at ASO.org

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

