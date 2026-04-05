Abby Jessen has your chance to win tickets to The Georgia Renaissance Festival!

Georgia Renaissance Festival

This week on B98.5, tune in to Abby Jessen and you have the chance to win four tickets to The Georgia Renaissance Festival!

The Georgia Renaissance Festival returns to Fairburn for its 41st season. Jousts, live entertainment, shopping, and more, April 11 through May 31.

Tickets on sale at Garenfest.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/06/26-04/10/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: four tickets to The Georgia Renaissance Festival on April 11. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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