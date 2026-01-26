Abby Jessen has your chance to win tickets to The Fray!

The Fray Summer of Light Tour Atlanta 2026

This week on B98.5, tune in to Abby Jessen from 10a-3pm, and you could win two tickets to The Fray: Summer of Light Tour on August 5 at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park. Don’t miss out on the chance to win tickets before they go on sale!

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com Friday, January 30 at 10am

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 01/26/26-01/30/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to The Fray: Summer of Light Tour on August 5 at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park. (ARV: $100.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

