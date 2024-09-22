Abby Jessen has your chance to win tickets to Elle King!

Elle King Atlanta 2024

Listen to Abby Jessen this week and you could win a pair of tickets to Elle King at Tabernacle on October 3!

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/23/24-9/27/24 Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: two (2) tickets to Elle King at Tabernacle on October 3, 2024. (ARV: Minimum of $106.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

