Abby Jessen has your chance to win tickets to Cyndi Lauper!

Cyndi Lauper

Listen to Abby Jessen this week and you could win a pair of tickets to join Cyndi Lauper for the Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour with special guests at State Farm Arena on November 10!👩🎤🎶 Celebrating over 40 years of advocacy, artistry, and timeless hits.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

Tickets on sale at TicketMaster.com! 🤘

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 6/24-28/24 Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: two (2) tickets to Cyndi Lauper on November 10 at State Farm Arena. (ARV: Minimum of $70.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: CMG Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

