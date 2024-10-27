Abby Jessen has your chance to win tickets to Club Chris Tour With Chris Olsen & Ryan Trainor!

Club Chris Tour

Listen to Abby Jessen for the “At Work Perk” at about 11:30a this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Club Chris Tour With Chris Olsen & Ryan Trainor on March 13 at Buckhead Theatre.

Contest Line: 404-897-0985

Viral social media star Chris Olsen and renowned podcaster and your favorite nepo sibling Ryan Trainor announced their 2025 “Club Chris Tour with Chris Olsen & Ryan Trainor” co-headlining run, hitting twelve cities across the U.S. After wowing audiences during Meghan Trainor’s The Timeless Tour, the dynamic comedic duo couldn’t resist taking things to the next level. Their 90-minute laugh-out-loud variety show is an explosion of entertainment, blending Chris’ captivating musical theater performances with Ryan’s infectious energy as he turns the crowd into karaoke stars. Expect unexpected moments and plenty of laughs, because this show promises to keep you on your toes from start to finish. It’s an unmissable blend of talent, humor, and interactive fun that will leave audiences buzzing long after the show ends.

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/28/24 - 11/1/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: two (2) tickets to Club Chris Tour With Chris Olsen & Ryan Trainor on March 13, 2025 at Buckhead Theatre. (Minimum ARV: $66.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.