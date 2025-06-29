Abby Jessen has your chance to win tickets to Big Time Rush!

Big Time Rush

Abby Jessen is looking for the ultimate Big Time Rush fan! Listen this Monday through Wednesday between 10a and 3p for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Big Time Rush at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on July 12 as well as meet and greet passes!

One lucky winner will even be upgraded to front row seat tickets!

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/30/25-07/02/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Three (3) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to The Big Time Rush at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on July 12 and two (2) meet and greet passes. (ARV: Minimum of $186.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group