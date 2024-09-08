Abby Jessen has your chance to win a pair of tickets to Meghan Trainor!

Meghan Trainor - October 13, 2024 Meghan Trainor is coming to Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston with Paul Russell on October 13th!

Listen to Abby Jessen for the “At Work Perk” at about 11:30a this week (through Thursday) for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Meghan Trainor on September 13 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre.

Contest Line: 404-897-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/9/24 - 9/12/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: two (2) tickets to see Meghan Trainor on September 13 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. (Minimum ARV: $110.40 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.