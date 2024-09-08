Abby Jessen has your chance to win a pair of tickets to Meghan Trainor!

Listen to Abby Jessen for the “At Work Perk” at about 11:30a this week (through Thursday) for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Meghan Trainor on September 13 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre.
Contest Line: 404-897-0985
Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com!
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/9/24 - 9/12/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: two (2) tickets to see Meghan Trainor on September 13 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. (Minimum ARV: $110.40 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.