Abby Jessen Has Your Chance to Win a pair of Tickets to Ben Platt!

Ben Platt

Listen to Abby Jessen for the “At Work Perk” at about 11:30a this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Ben Platt for the Honeymind Tour with Brandy Clark at The Fox Theatre on July 9!

Contest Line: 404-897-0985

Tickets on sale Thursday, April 18 at 10AM at FoxTheatre.org.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/15/24 - 4/19/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) tickets to see Ben Platt on July 9 at The Fox Theatre (Minimum ARV: $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.