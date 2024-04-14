Abby Jessen Has Your Chance to Win a pair of Tickets to Ben Platt!

Ben Platt

Listen to Abby Jessen for the “At Work Perk” at about 11:30a this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Ben Platt for the Honeymind Tour with Brandy Clark at The Fox Theatre on July 9!

Contest Line: 404-897-0985

Tickets on sale Thursday, April 18 at 10AM at FoxTheatre.org.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/15/24 - 4/19/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: a pair (2) tickets to see Ben Platt on July 9 at The Fox Theatre (Minimum ARV: $100.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!