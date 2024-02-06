Abby Jessen Has Your Chance to Win Justin Timberlake Tickets!

Justin Timberlake sfa

Did you miss your chance to snag tickets to see Justin Timberlake for his first show on June 10th? Abby is looking for a few friends to take with her to the newly added second date on November 16th! Listen middays at about 11:30a for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Justin Timberlake on November 16 at State Farm Arena!

Contest Line: 404-741-9797

Tickets on sale at TicketMaster.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2/6/24 - 2/9/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Justin Timberlake on November 16 at State Farm Arena (ARV: Minimum of $238.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.



